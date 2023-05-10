Elk Rapids Township Residents Speak Out About Newly Installed Sewer System

Homeowners in one Northern Michigan community are speaking out about a newly installed sewer system, that cost nearly $1 million, saying they are being forced to pay for it.

The nearly $1 million mandatory sewer system that was recently installed in Elk Rapids Township in Antrim County is costing homeowners more than $17,000 per lot over the next 20 years. That’s about $1,100 a year on their winter tax bills.

Elk Rapids Township said the sewer system comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s to protect their assets and keep the Elk and Torch Lakes clean, but some homeowners say the price tag is too much and a strain on them, especially for those who own more than one lot.

Advertisement

Steven Jamrog, who lives in the area, joined others a few years ago in filing a lawsuit, hoping to be exempt from the sewer system. He said it’s too costly and recent water quality tests show the water is fine. That lawsuit is still tied up in litigation.

“It’s impacting residents such as myself. This lot behind me was to be gifted to my family, a future home or anything else, which now will cost me more just for the sewer than what I paid for the lot and for everybody else down here that cannot afford it,” said Jamrog.

Anthony Brown’s mom lives in the area and she’s in a similar boat. In addition to the $167,000 assessment per parcel over 20 years, each homeowner is on the hook for other hefty fees associated with the sewer system.

“And the cost of the $15,000 to hook up is that one-time fee to hook in. It is to my knowledge, it is a one-time fee to hook in, and it’s obviously a one-time cost. But that connection to the main is on every property owner. And this is something like more than $30,000 for a property for my mom,” Brown says.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Norm Veliquette, who also lives in Elk Rapids Township, acknowledges the high price but says the sewer system only adds to his property value.

“So the two parts together are quite significant, probably equate to the cost of a mid-sized automobile. So that does, you know, affect some people quite significantly. But I just have to say again that I don’t think it’ll ever cost less. And that’s the right thing to do,” said Veliquette.

Dorance Amos the Elk Rapids Township Supervisor said sewer prices will only continue to rise. He said the Township needs to make investments now to protect their future assets.

“We’re not trying to wait for the problem. We’re trying to be preventative and come in early and try to take care of it before it is a problem because we don’t want to have to try to clean the lake up. We want to protect the lake,” said Amos.

People opposed to the new sewer system say if you don’t hook up to the new system by a certain date, you may face penalties on your taxes and will have to pay the complete costs of hook-up.