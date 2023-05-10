Skip to Main
Local

East Jordan Police Arrest Man for 2011 Las Vegas Murder

Logan Kassuba
05/10/2023 8:53 AM EDT

East Jordan Police have arrested a man wanted in Las Vegas for a 2011 murder.

Officers caught him during a traffic stop on Maple Street. They ran a check of his driver’s license and found an arrest warrant for a long list of charges:

  • Murder with a deadly weapon
  • Accessory to murder
  • First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon
  • Conspire to commit kidnapping
  • Robbery with a deadly weapon
  • Conspire to commit robbery
  • Destroying evidence
  • Possession of substance with intent to sell
  • Conspire to violate controlled substance act
  • Transport controlled substance
  • Grand larceny

He’s being held in the Charlevoix County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.

In this article:
Charlevoix County, Crime

Popular