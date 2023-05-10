East Jordan Police Arrest Man for 2011 Las Vegas Murder

East Jordan Police have arrested a man wanted in Las Vegas for a 2011 murder.
Officers caught him during a traffic stop on Maple Street. They ran a check of his driver’s license and found an arrest warrant for a long list of charges:
- Murder with a deadly weapon
- Accessory to murder
- First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon
- Conspire to commit kidnapping
- Robbery with a deadly weapon
- Conspire to commit robbery
- Destroying evidence
- Possession of substance with intent to sell
- Conspire to violate controlled substance act
- Transport controlled substance
- Grand larceny
He’s being held in the Charlevoix County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.