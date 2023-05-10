East Jordan Police Arrest Man for 2011 Las Vegas Murder

East Jordan Police have arrested a man wanted in Las Vegas for a 2011 murder.

Officers caught him during a traffic stop on Maple Street. They ran a check of his driver’s license and found an arrest warrant for a long list of charges:

Murder with a deadly weapon

Accessory to murder

First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

Conspire to commit kidnapping

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspire to commit robbery

Destroying evidence

Possession of substance with intent to sell

Conspire to violate controlled substance act

Transport controlled substance

Grand larceny

He’s being held in the Charlevoix County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.