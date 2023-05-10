BATA Headquarters in Grand Traverse County Breaks Ground

A new transportation hub in Grand Traverse County is not only a new building for buses, but it will also serve the community by providing affordable housing and other businesses.

Another big step happened Wednesday for the new BATA headquarters in Grand Traverse County when the company held their groundbreaking ceremony for the facility on Lafranier Road.

Along with a bus garage, the headquarters will have also have affordable housing, childcare and even a local coffee shop.

The $100 million project is expected to be complete in 2026.