West Michigan Enforcement Team Muskegon Office Looking for Missing Fugitive

Detectives from the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) Muskegon office is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive who served time for crimes in Northern Michigan.

WEMET says that Billy Miel, a 43-year-old white man from Blue Lake Township, failed to appear for sentencing on a charge of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine.

They say that he is 5-foot 6-inches tall, 160 pounds and currently bald. He has multiple tattoo’s, including one behind his left ear.

Detectives are asking that anyone who knows where Miel is to contact Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 or visit the Silent Observer website and submitting an anonymous tip.