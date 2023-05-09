Traverse City Fire Department Holds Annual Runway Hot Drill at Cherry Capital Airport

Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport cranked up the heat Tuesday.

They held their annual Runway Hot Drill with the Traverse City Fire Department. The drill includes setting up crash and fire simulations at the Coast Guard Air Station.

And while plane related accidents are rare, the fire department says they need to be prepared for anything.

“This training is required for all our firefighting so it’s it’s kind of unique that we get to bring it here, which is kind of nice then we don’t have to travel. I’d like to tell the people they’re are in good hands here in Traverse City. We train often, we’re all professional responders and we can get the job done if need be,” Captain Steve Ball from the Traverse City Fire Department said.

They’ll be conducting their emergency training with other first responders at the airport later in the summer.