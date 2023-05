MTM On The Road: Learning Yoga at Dharamsala-6:45

Dharamsala TC is a space for yoga in Traverse City that helps serve mindfulness and healthy living.

At Dharamsala there’s a chance for beginners and experts with a variety of different class levels.

Not only do they offer classes, but they offer workshops, yoga teacher trainings, and meditation as well!

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting more details about the yoga studio and what is has to offer!

MTM On The Road: Learning Yoga at Dharamsala-7:15