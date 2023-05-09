Legislature Prepares to Push for PFAS Protection

The fight against PFAS continues, and will for decades to come, but now lawmakers are looking to boost their weapons in the fight.

PFAS are poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances and are toxic to humans and found in thousands of products. That wide use has led to contamination sites found across the state in water, soil and animals.

“We have to stop PFAS at the source. The more we use it, the more we buy it, the more we dump it, the more it contaminates the water, so we have to turn off the tap at some point,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.

PFAS are called ‘forever chemicals’ because it takes almost forever for them to decompose. They sit in the water sources and soil, contaminating those who touch or ingest it.

“In the form of unsafe venison, unsafe small game, unsafe surface water, and shoreline foam,” said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. “Unsafe fish, unsafe drinking water.”

Over the past two decades, contamination sites have been found in every corner of the state. The first possibly being Wurtsmith Air Force Base near Oscoda.

“The foam that we deal with in Oscoda, is everywhere in our state. There is an advisory that most people don’t know about: if you see white surface water foam you shouldn’t even touch it because it’s likely contaminated with PFAS,” said Spaniola.

Lawmakers announced a new push to fight the contamination on Tuesday.

“Throughout my time in the office, there have been initiatives put forward to assist communities that are facing contamination,” said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, Democrat from Livonia.

In the past these initiatives were allocating money to help clean up and educate. It was money for bottled water and filters. Now, lawmakers will push for real world solutions like supporting those impacted and coming after the sources.

“Can and should require insurance to cover the cost of blood testing for PFAS so people know their exposure,” said Rep. Pohutsky. “And we should hold polluters financially responsible for cleaning up PFAS pollution, and the harm it has caused surrounding communities.”

The state could prohibit the use of containers and products that use PFAS and develop methods to clean these sites more efficiently.

“This is quite simply an evolving issue,” said Rep. Rachel Hood, Democrat from Grand Rapids. “Where we’ve done as much as we could do in the moment, and we’re preparing to do more.”

The first bills should drop in June with more coming out all the way through next year.

“It’s not necessarily a matter of not re-introducing bills that were previously introduced. It’s just a matter of additional perspectives being brought to the table that are valuable, and should be included,” said Pohutsky. “It just kind of slows down the process sometimes.”