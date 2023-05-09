Skip to Main
Local

East Bay Township Votes to Extend Moratorium on Short Term Rental Licenses

Josh Monroe
05/09/2023 6:24 PM EDT

Short term rentals have become increasingly popular, especially in Northern Michigan areas with access to bodies of water.

But not everyone agrees that they’re a good thing, and they don’t want them in their communities.

In Grand Traverse County, the East Bay Township Board of Trustees voted last night to extend its moratorium on short-term rental licenses.

This will give the board time to amend the short term rental ordinance in the township. They hope to have the final ordinance ready for a vote in August.

“The board is looking at putting a cap on total short term rental licenses that are allowed throughout the township, and then also requiring a distance seperation between short term rental properties,” Claire Karner, the East Bay Township Director of Planning and Zoning, said.

The moratorium will end in September.

