East Bay Township Votes to Extend Moratorium on Short Term Rental Licenses

Short term rentals have become increasingly popular, especially in Northern Michigan areas with access to bodies of water.

But not everyone agrees that they’re a good thing, and they don’t want them in their communities.

In Grand Traverse County, the East Bay Township Board of Trustees voted last night to extend its moratorium on short-term rental licenses.

This will give the board time to amend the short term rental ordinance in the township. They hope to have the final ordinance ready for a vote in August.

“The board is looking at putting a cap on total short term rental licenses that are allowed throughout the township, and then also requiring a distance seperation between short term rental properties,” Claire Karner, the East Bay Township Director of Planning and Zoning, said.

The moratorium will end in September.