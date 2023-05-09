Body Of Missing St. Clair County Woman Found

The body of a missing St. Clair County woman was found.
On Wednesday last week -- 77 year old Karen Adams was last seen around 1:40 P.M. leaving a family members house.
A family member-who said Adams had dementia reported her missing to the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office -- leading to Wednesdays search.
Advertisement
Saturday around noon- a group of off road vehicle riders found her car south of Mio in Oscoda County-and contacted central dispatch.
Adams was found dead less than a mile from her car Sunday.
Exposure to the elements is believed to be the cause of death.