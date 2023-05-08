The Flower Station in Traverse City Gearing Up for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, and local flower shops are getting ready.

The Flower Station at Traverse City says that while Valentine’s Day is the busiest single day, Mother’s Day is the busiest week.

They’re expecting hundreds of people to come in for flowers from now until the holiday. And the shop will be in full Mother’s Day prep mode for the rest of the week.

“Fresh flowers came in today. They’ll be coming in all week, but the arrangements go out all week. People send them to mom’s office or just so they have a few days to enjoy. So it’s busy every day. For moms to be honored is special to all of us. That’s why we’re not open on Sunday, because we’re all moms. It’s a special time,” Cindy Birchard, the manager for The Flower Station, said.

The Flower Station will have their grab-and-go section open this week as well.