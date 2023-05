The Reed City Brewing Company planned to take over the Long Road Distillers Building in Cadillac, but now they say it is no longer happening.

In a post on Facebook, they said because of the current economic situation, cost of products and labor shortage, we have decided this is not the right time for us to open another business.

Instead, they are focusing on getting their Reed City production building up and running so they can sustain the demands for their Reed City location.