Northern Michigan Lawmaker Urges DNR for Roadkill Clarification

A Northern Michigan lawmaker is hoping to solve the problem after the Grand Traverse County Road Commission stopped picking up roadkill under threat of fines by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

State House Representative John Roth, along with other state lawmakers have signed a letter urging the DNR to clarify rules regarding roadkill and how to properly dispose of it.

The Road Commission stopped providing the service after they accused the DNR of threatening to fine them for removing roadkill and disposing of it on state land.

Roth has proposed coming up with a list of procedures between the DNR and the Road Commission, as well as establishing deposit sites that both parties can agree to.

Roth also said this is an issue that’s not isolated to just Grand Traverse County.

“Road commissions are getting conflicting information on what they can do with roadkill. Now, the DNR have reached out and gave us some information. There’s still a few things that I think we need to work on, but this seems to be an issue all the way from Wayne County to Hillsdale County to Grand Traverse to the Upper Peninsula,” said Roth.

Twenty other state lawmakers from around the state have signed this letter asking for clarification.

To see the letter or to see a complete list of lawmakers, click here.