Motorcyclist Driving With No Lights Killed in Early Morning Crash with Pickup, Sheriff’s Office Says

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash Sunday that killed Nathan Alaska Threet, 38, of Lee Township.

The crash occurred at 1:17 a.m. on East Saginaw Road just west of Old Oak Trail in Lincoln Township, deputies said.

Deputies said Threet was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle west on East Saginaw Road near Old Oak Trail with no headlights or running lights activated. The motorcycle then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 52-year-old Sanford male who was turning from eastbound East Saginaw Road onto Old Oak Trail, deputies said.

Threet was pronounce dead at the scene, officials said. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was cleared on scene by EMS, they said.

Deputies said that alcohol and/or speed may have been a factor in the crash, however, toxicology results are pending, and a final report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted at the scene by the Midland City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Lincoln Township Fire Department and MyMichigan EMS.



