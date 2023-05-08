Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau Excited for Post-Pandemic Summer Fun

Summer tourism season is almost here, and with pandemic restrictions behind us Gaylord is expecting to see a boost in tourism.

The Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau says 2022 was a great year but not back to pre-pandemic numbers. They say travelers are continuing to seek outdoor adventures for the restorative, inspirational and mental health benefits, and this year’s Pure Michigan budget will be a record high of nearly $40 million.

Paul Beachnau from the tourism bureau sat down to talk with us about the city’s hopes for tourism potential this summer.