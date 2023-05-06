Mt. Pleasant Police: No Danger to the Public After Man and Woman Stabbed

Mt. Pleasant Police are saying there’s no threat to the public after a stabbing early this morning injured two people.

Police say around 1:00 a.m., they were called to a local hospital to meeting with the victims of a stabbing.

One man suffered stab wounds to the chest, and a woman was stabbed in the back.

They’re both in stable condition.

They say the incident occurred around Broomfield and Mission Streets.

Police say they interviewed several witnesses, who said there was an altercation between several men, and the injured woman tried to intervene.

They say those involved were not from the area -- and believe the suspects are no longer in mt pleasant.

If anyone has information on the incident, they’re asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Central Michigan University Police, Michigan State Police, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.







