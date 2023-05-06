Freighter Fun Day Draws Out Crowds in Chippewa County

The second annual Freighter Fun Day drew in dozens of people to the Cozy Corners Tavern and Grill.

It is located on the St. Mary’s River, so it’s a prime spot to watch down bound traffic while enjoying a bite to eat.

Today, though, the author of the book Know Your Ships, Roger Lelievre, was there to sell Know Your Ships items, answer questions and sign some books.

There also was freighter bingo and trivia with prizes.

One fan of the freighters came up from Mackinaw City.

“It feels perfect. It feels amazing. It’s so much fun going here. It’s super cool,” said boat enthusiast Parker Grant. “It was so much fun. I like it so much because I get to meet the author of my favorite book series.”

Fittingly, as the event ended, the freighter, Tim S. Dool passed the Cozy Corners as it headed into Rock Cut.



