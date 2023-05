Pinnacle Scopes Hi-Spy Masterview II (Hi-Spy Viewing Machines)

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever stole a coin-operated viewing scope in Hendricks Township.

Deputies say a monocular viewing scope was taken from the Epoufette Bay Overlook sometime between April 28 and May 4.

The make and model is a Pinnacle Scopes, Hi-Spy Masterview II, and it is owned by the Naubinway-Engadine Lions Club.

If you have any information, please call the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office at 906-643-1911 or their Tip Line at 906-643-1165.