Traverse City Farmer’s Market Back for the Summer

You know summer is around the corner when the local farmer’s market kicks off again.

And Saturday is the first day of Traverse City’s Sara Hardy Farmers Market.

They have just over 30% more vendors this year compared to 2022, adding many new local products to choose from.

Market-goers are being advised that there is currently construction in the area, they’ll be at their usual spot in parking lot B.

The online market will be coming back as well.

“That’s a great opportunity for those that work during the week and can’t necessarily get to the farmer’s market to order ahead and then be able to pick up when they’re able to. Our local community support local growers is fantastic and allows them to become brick and mortar and established companies here in town,” Kyle Warner, the Sara Hardy Farmers Market Manager, said.

You can click here for a full summer scheduled of the farmer’s market.