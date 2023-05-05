Top News: Cold Case Murder Solved With Help of Students - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan:

1. Police Solve Decades-Old Cold Case With Help of Western Michigan University Students

Students at Western Michigan University have helped Michigan State Police solve another decades-old cold case. We profiled the cold case program at Western Michigan University recently as part of our Unsolved series. On Monday, the Three Rivers Police Department in Southwest Michigan announced an arrest in the murder of Cathy Swartz. Police say she was killed in her apartment 35 years ago and the case went cold until the 2000s when DNA technology helped develop a profile of Cathy’s possible killer.

2. Traverse City Film Festival Cancelled

Traverse City leaders were caught off guard Tuesday when the Traverse City Film Festival Board voted unanimously to end the festival permanently. The decision comes after a bumpy past couple of years, including, most recently, when the festival violated its contract with the city. Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe says it’s a big blow to the city.

3. Locals React to Traverse City Film Festival Ending

Angie Forton, the executive director of the State Theatre and the Bijou on the Bay, says she wasn’t surprised at all and is excited to usher in a new era. “Of course we’re really sad to see such an institution that’s become really a part of summers and diversity leave. But it has been kind of sporadic over the last few years,” Amy Shamroe, Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem, said. Shamroe says still after a lack of volunteers and organization last year, she knew something would have to change. She says she’s not worried about tourism but she is concerned for the downtown merchants.

4. MSP: Alpena Man Arrested After Leaving Cocaine Behind at Walmart

Michigan State Police at the Alpena Post say a man left a bag of cocaine behind after shopping at Walmart. Troopers were called to the Walmart on M-32 in Alpena Township to investigate a plastic baggy full of white powder that was found at the self-checkout. It tested positive for cocaine. Surveillance video shows 59-year-old Robert James Gerald Centala from Alpena taking his wallet out of his pocket. The baggy of cocaine fell out, but Centala didn’t notice and left the store.

5. In Wake of Accident That Killed 2 Amish Children, Local Couple Makes Signs to Raise Awareness

A Northern Michigan mom who witnessed a deadly buggy crash that killed two young Amish children is trying to raise awareness so nothing like that happens again. Courtney Harmon from Mesick saw the crash happen and stopped to help. The crash happened at the intersection of East 16 Road and North 39 Road in Manton. The Wexford County Sheriff’s office said a car hit the Amish buggy after it had pulled into the intersection.

6. Traverse City Shot Putter Ranks No. 1 in the Nation

Traverse City East Junior High’s Lorelai Zielinski set a national and school record in shot put. The eighth-grader tossed the shotput 49 feet 7.5 inches in the first track meet of the season. That distance topped the school record placed in 2009 and leads the second national ranked record by nearly four feet (according to her age group). “It felt amazing,” said Zielinksi. “I let go and I knew that shot was going pretty far.”

7. Sheriff’s Office Identifies Body of Missing Fisherman at Tippy Dam

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body of the missing 49-year-old Gladwin man was found about half a mile from where his anchored boat was recovered. The sheriff’s office said they believe the incident is an accidental drowning and that there is no reason to suspect foul play. The deceased fisherman has been identified as Chad Randall Hetherington, 49, of Gladwin.

8. Horse Farm Under Investigation by MDARD After Hosting Gotion Rally; State Reps Call for Investigation

A pair of state representatives are calling for an investigation into the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) for misuse of power against a local farm opposed to the Gotion battery plant. MDARD is investigating Majestic Friesians Horse Farm in Green Charter Township in Mecosta County. The investigation comes nearly two weeks after the owner of the farm, Lori Brock, hosted a rally against the proposed battery plant.

9. Oscoda Co. Woman Arrested for Pointing Rifle At Her Neighbors

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 54-year-old woman from Comins, in Oscoda County, was arrested after pointing a rifle at neighbors. Troopers said that on April 27 at 8:23 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Alpena Post was called to a residence on Reber Road in Comins Township for a report of an altercation. The trooper spoke with 54-year-old Brenda Marie Kowalski from Comins.

10. Gordon Lightfoot Left Lasting Legacy on Great Lakes Shipwreck Culture

Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died Monday at the age of 84. Lightfoot had a handful of hits through the ‘70s and early ‘80s, but maybe none has been as everlasting in this region as 1976′s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” “What Gordon Lightfoot did to the shipwreck world was quite amazing,” said Corey Adkins, of the Great Lake Shipwreck Museum. “And I don’t even think he knew that he was doing that at the time.”







