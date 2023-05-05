Sault Economic Development Corp. Brings 2 New Businesses to Airport Industrial Park

Sault Ste. Marie is welcoming two new businesses to its airport industrial park.

Automated Comfort Controls is a service-based temperature control company that specializes in building automation systems. Jeta Corporation is a Native American-owned, woman-owned industrial supplies company that specializes in industrial supplies for Soo Locks-related contractors and nuclear- and energy-related corporations.

Both businesses are based out of Wisconsin, but their new locations will be near Sanderson Field Airport here in Michigan.

Advertisement

The Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation says this project has been in the works for a couple years.

“We thank them for taking a chance in our community. We think they made the right choice and we will do what we can to make their transition and their relocation a success,” said Jeff Holt, Sault EDC Executive Director.

Holt believes construction on the properties will start this year.