Record May Snowfall Blankets Parts of Michigan

Snow on the beach at Ludington Earlier in the Winter Jon (Viewer Photo)

It’s early May in Michigan, so snow isn’t out of the ordinary for many areas, especially in the Upper Peninsula, but this time the amount was more than what anyone expected.

The numbers are in for the amount of snow that landed on the ground April 29 - May 2.

About 28.7 inches (72.9 centimeters) of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at the National Weather Service’s Marquette office, where records date back to 1959, the office said.

A record-setting 26.2 inches (66.5 centimeters) of that fell between Monday and Tuesday in Marquette, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior, said meteorologist Don Rolfson.

About 19.8 inches (50.3 centimeters) of the snow fell Monday in Marquette, and that became the largest snowfall recorded in a day in the month of May in over 50 years, he said. The snow was very wet, making it heavy, slushy and difficult to remove from roadways, Rolfson said.

While it’s not unusual for Marquette to get some May flurries, he said this week’s snowstorm was abnormal.

“It’s late spring now so, it’s gotta just be a really unusual situation to get snowfall like this,” Rolfson told The Detroit News.

Other areas across the north and central Upper Peninsula also received a lot of snow, he said, with Herman Township in Baraga County receiving 52 inches (132.1 centimeters) between April 29 and May 2.

The Lower Peninsula also experienced a wet few days earlier in the week. While areas didn’t see as much snow as the U.P., records were still set! Observations at the MSU experimental farm in Lake City were 2.3 inches of snow for May 2. That amount set a record for the most snow that fell for all May 2s at that location.

The snow didn’t stick around for long, and with even warmer temperatures returning to the forecast, there isn’t any threat of more falling.



