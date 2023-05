Alpine Chocolat Haus has all your sweet and salty cravings freshly made every day.

The company has been serving Northern Michiganders since 1985.

Their menu items have everything from chocolate covered chips to hot ghost pepper popcorn and there’s still more!

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are behind the scenes at the Alpine Chocolat Haus Kitchen learning how to make some of their bestsellers.

MTM On The Road: Making Tasty Treats at Alpine Chocolat Haus-7:15