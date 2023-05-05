Lake Trust Foundation Offers Scholarships for Tech & Trade School Students

Many high school graduates already know where they’re heading to college, but now it’s time to figure out how to pay for it.

That’s why the Lake Trust Foundation is giving out scholarships for students to continue their education in high-demand tech or trade fields.

The New Beginnings scholarship was established to support Michiganders pursuing electrical, HVAC, construction, welding, plumbing, nursing careers and more. Applicants must attend a career technical education program or trade school, or be enrolled and majoring in a technical field at a Michigan college or university in 2023. Four applicants will receive a scholarship worth up to $7,500 which can be used to pay for tuition costs, trade equipment, professional dues and certifications.

Amanda Huszti-Vickers joins us from the Lake Trust Foundation to tell us more.