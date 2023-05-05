Great Lakes Sports Commission Excited for I-500 Track Renovation

The I-500 in Sault Ste. Marie is a little less than a year away, but excitement is already building over a new track renovation project.

They’re upgrading the race track and property thanks to a $150,000 grant. Their goal is to make the 51 acre property useable year-round, with renovations finished before the February 2025 race.

Eric Marvin from the Great Lakes Sports Commission is here to tell us about the plans.

