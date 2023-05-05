Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Recycle Smart Working Together to Stop Illegal Dumping

Recycling is a great way to help the environment, but doing it responsibly is the important part.

Recycle Smart and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office are working together to make this happen.

They’re urging people to not leave items outside of the bins at the Lafranier Road Recycle spot. They also say to make sure you know what items can and can’t be recycles.

Advertisement

Illegal dumping of household waste and trash at these sites can result in hefty fines.

The sheriff’s office says that there are other ways to dispose of that waste.

“Within the county you have some proactive townships that are actually doing like a dump day where they bring in a recyclable trailer and they’ll bring in garbage trucks for their community and people can drive up, dump it off for a very small fee and try and keep that community clean,” Capt. Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse Count Sheriff’s Office says.

Click here for a list of what can be dropped of at a recycling center.