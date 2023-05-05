Crafting with the Katies: Trying our Hand at Hammering Flower Art, a Great Gift for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is coming up quick! The Katies have a perfect craft for all the mothers who love flowers: a hammered flower art piece.

The best part? It’s super quick and easy to do!

For this craft, you’ll need:

Fresh flowers

Watercolor paper

A hammer

Paper towel

Picture frame

Scissors

To make your own flower art, follow these steps:

Step one: Measure how big the inside of your frame is on your watercolor paper and cut to your desired shape.

Step two: Cut and arrange the flowers you’d like to use for this piece. You can make it as minimal or as much as you’d like! Just make sure your stems are facing up toward you.

Step three: Cover your flowers with paper towel and begin hammering your flowers onto your paper.

Step four: Once you’ve finished hammering your flowers on to your paper, remove the paper towel and start slowly rubbing off the excess flower petals and stems to reveal the ink on your paper.

Step five: Frame your watercolor paper and enjoy your new art piece!

If there’s a craft you’d like the Katies to try, email them at katywashburn@9and10news.com and katiebirecki@9and10news.com.