Cadillac Head Football Coach Shawn Jackson Resigns

Cadillac head football coach Shawn Jackson has resigned after one season leading the Vikings.

Jackson informed the school on Wednesday that he was resigning from his position as teacher and head football coach at Cadillac Area Public Schools to take a similar position at his home town in Missouri.

According to the school, Jackson’s resignation is effective immediately and he begins his new position in Missouri next week.

In his one season at the helm, Cadillac finished 5-5 and lost to defending-state-champion Dewitt 50-20 in the first round of the district playoffs.

Jackson had taken over for Cody Mallory, who coached the Vikings for seven seasons before leaving to take the head coaching job at Spring Lake.

Cadillac reached the state championship game as recently as 2020.