Cadillac Area Public Schools Now in Final Phase of Bond Funded Construction

Now in their final phase of bond funded construction, crews are working on upgrades to the football stadium and former Junior High School at Cadillac Area Public Schools.

Crews are making upgrades to Memorial Stadium which include a new track, field, entrances, lights and bathrooms. Plus, a lot of work has been done to the former Junior high School which will be the new home to the high school.

They’ve added on a second story, which houses 30 additional classrooms, and are also making renovations to the auditorium.

Advertisement

The Superintendent at Cadillac Area Public Schools, Jennifer Brown, says she’s not just excited to see all the improvements, but also the impact it will have on student learning.

“We’re excited about some of the new programming that might come along with some of these new spaces. So, we’re really looking forward to not just what the environment will bring, but also the improved programming as well,” Brown says.

Brown says the upgrades will give them more space for more programs like robotics and the arts. She says they’ll even have an esports room.

Crews are slightly ahead of schedule and hope to be moved into the new high school by December of next year. As for the football field, they’re planning a soft opening for their first football game in August, then a grand opening in September.



