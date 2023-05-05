Board of Commissioners, NLCMH Mend Relationship One Year After Pause

Thursday marked one year since commissioners in Grand Traverse County put their partnership with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority on hold. Now, one year later things are starting to get back on track.

The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners first paused their partnership with Northern Lakes after decades of what they say was poor service, but have since come up with a new agreement that has mended the relationship.

“We took a very bold move to pull out or make changes, and we were able to make some significant changes that will hopefully lead to better services for county residents,” explains Grand Traverse County Board Chairman, Rob Hentschel.

The two sides have come up with an enabling agreement which creates an oversight committee and provides better communication between the counties Northern Lakes serves. Hentschel says a county can call a meeting with the oversight committee, and at which point the committee will address any issues that arise. The committee will get the final say for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.

Commissioners also announced a potential site for a mental health center. The center will give someone suffering from substance abuse or a mental health crisis a place to get help rather than going to the emergency room or jail.

“So, what that means is our loved ones and our family members that need help, we can give them the right help right here in Grand Traverse County,” Hentschel states.

The news comes as a welcoming sign by mental health professionals in Traverse City after they say it’s been a difficult year in terms of finding mental health services in Northern Michigan.

The last remaining psychiatrist with a private practice in Northern Michigan, Dr. Lyn Conlon says she’s noticed an increase in people seeking mental health services over the past year.

“Can I attribute it to the pause in the contract, not necessarily, but I suspect it’s a factor,” Dr. Conlon admits.

However, with the partnership back on and plans for a new mental health center in sight, Dr. Conlon say she’s excited to see what the future holds for mental health services in northwest Michigan.

“Yes, we’re excited to have this possibility. What’s most important is that people will get services in a timely fashion and that they so desperately need,” Dr. Conlon says.



