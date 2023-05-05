Bayshore Marathon Participants Can Now Qualify for the Olympic Trials

One of Northern Michigan’s most beloved races just got a big promotion.

The Bayshore Marathon is now a sanctioned race, which means it has participants can qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials.

The Traverse City Track Club is holding their 41st Anniversary Bayshore Marathon on Memorial Weekend, Saturday, May 27. You can register for the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and Munson Healthcare Bayshore Kids Fun Run. Profits from the race support membership in the Traverse City Track Club and grants, scholarships and donations to the Traverse area. More than $2.5 million has been given out to date.

Executive director Carie Wille joins us to talk about this amazing status upgrade.