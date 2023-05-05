Alpena Man To Spend Next Seven Years Behind Bars

Tracy Shawn Haacke of Alpena will spend at least the next seven years in prison.

This follows a lengthy investigation that began in October of 2021 after police received multiple tips of his involvement in distributing narcotics.

Haacke was arrested in June of last year when Huron Undercover Narcotics Team detectives found meth hidden in a magnetic box.

Upon searching his residence-detectives from HUNT found numerous substances including fentanyl and meth.

Haacke was arrested in 2017 for the distribution of heroin.

He was sentenced 18 months to 20 years in prison.