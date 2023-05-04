Senate Passes Nassar-Inspired Sexual Assault Bills

Hundreds of student athletes were sexually assaulted by the likes of Larry Nassar at Michigan State University and Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan. Lawmakers in Lansing are working to make sure this never happens again.

The State Senate passed an eight bill package that will, among several things, outline training for students and teachers on reporting such crimes, raise the punishments for assault and prohibit sexual penetration as a medical procedure.

The support in the Senate was nearly unanimous but history has shown that doesn’t make it a done deal.

Six years ago, Nassar was convicted for his sexual assault crimes and since then multiple times bills like this have tried to make their way through the legislature to make sure those kind of crimes don’t happen again. For some reason they stalled out, but now, in 2023, they believe they finally have the package and the legislature ready to get it through.

“It’s taken a long time, far too long,” said Sen. Ruth Johnson, a Republican from Holly “It should’ve been done a long time ago.”

The crimes that sent Nassar to prison and the ones Anderson got away with, could have been avoided if the laws were in place to help victims.

“I’ve had a number of people reach out to me and explain that if we had already passed some of these laws, they could’ve stopped maybe what happened to their daughter or themselves,” said Sen. Stephanie Chang, a Democrat from Detroit.

That’s what Thursday’s vote on an eight bill package would try to do by strengthening punishments while increasing education on what’s right and wrong and how these incidents should be reported. This is the fourth time a similar package passed the Senate.

“This is something that is always been a bi-partisan package, ever since 2018,” said Sen. Chang. “And it’s something that I feel that we’ve seen, no matter what party you’re from, we want to address sexual assault.”

The support was nearly unanimous with only one dissenting vote on just one of the bills. They’ve had that support in the past and left empty handed.

“As far as why we haven’t been able to get this done, we actually were very close last year in lame duck,” said Chang. “And then we just didn’t have a very productive lame duck. So I’m hopeful that this is the year we get it done.”

Senators Chang and Johnson are confident the support is also there in the House and if it holds, will put these laws into effect as soon as possible.

“The main thing is, we’re getting it through this time,” said Johnson. “I am very confident and appreciative.”