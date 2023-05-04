Skip to Main

North Country Community Mental Health Raises Awareness With 'Look Around, Look Within'

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The discussion around mental health has come a long way, but it still has a way to go.

That’s why North Country Community Mental Health has a special theme and activities this month to bring that discussion to the forefront. “Look Around, Look Within” encourages people to recognize the effects of our natural and built-in environment on our mental health and to learn ways to protect and strengthen our well-being.

Amy Christie from North Country is here to tell us more about the activities this month, and what these efforts mean to her.

