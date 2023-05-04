Montmorency Co. Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing 77-Year-Old Woman

Missing woman

The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they need the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.

Deputies said that the woman’s family reported her missing Wednesday. According to the family, Karen Jean Adams left a residence on Schmallers Road in Loud Township at 1:41 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

She left in an unknown direction, deputies said.

The family said Adams has dementia and could be trying to get to Port Huron, where she has a residence and family.

She was said to be driving a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze, MI REG EMD 8870. The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office has released a Silver Alert statewide to enlist the assistance of the public. In addition, MCSO has released the details of the missing individual to other law enforcement entities around the state and continues to search locally.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Karen Adams, please contact the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office at 989-785-4238 ext 1.



