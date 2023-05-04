Judge Sanctions Ottawa Co. Over Legal Challenge That Delayed Opioid Settlement

The Third Circuit Court has sanctioned Ottawa County over a legal complaint that delayed $81 million in opioid settlement funds from going out in Michigan.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office and several drug companies agreed to the settlement in 2022. Local governments could get direct payments by submitting a voluntary participation form and agreeing to the terms of the deal.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ottawa County agreed to those terms, then filed a complaint demanding they receive more funds.

The Third Circuit Court judge has now sanctioned Ottawa County for, as the Attorney General’s Office says, “frivolous court filings, making deceptive claims, and relying on facts that had no reasonable basis to believe.”

More than 50 local governments requested sanctions against the county for holding up funds they need to address opioid addiction.

“The opioid epidemic isn’t limited to cities. It reaches deep into smaller communities like ours where, every day, we still see the havoc caused by opioid addiction,” said Chairman Mark Wiley, Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners. “Because of Ottawa County, some of the programs we planned to combat the crisis have been delayed by as much as six months.”

Ottawa County will still receive their settlement funds, to be used for opioid treatment and prevention, but they will now owe sanctions too. The amount will be determined at a hearing on May 10.

