It’s Star Wars Day, May ‘the four’ Be With You

It’s Star Wars Day and the four is ready to celebrate.

And what better way to celebrate than a friendly competition? We had Michael and Eric compete in some “Star Wars” trivia to test their own knowledge of the series.

And if you want to test your own knowledge, here’s the questions he asked them:

What is Baby Yoda’s real name? Who is Palpatine’s granddaughter? What is Mando’s real name from “The Mandalorian”? What year did the first “Star Wars” movie come out? What’s the name of Boba Fett’s ship? Who killed Qui-Gon Jinn? What is the episode number of the very first “Star Wars” film? What is the name of Han Solo’s ship? Chancellor Palpatine was which Sith Lord? Finish the quote from “The Mandalorian”: “This is the _____” Who adopted Anakin and Pademé’s daughter? Per Yoda, what is the path to the dark side? Padmé was queen of what? Who told Anakin there is another Skywalker? Which film was the final installment of the Skywalker Saga? C-3PO is fluent in over how many forms of communication? Who composed the soundtrack album to the 1977 film “Star Wars” What is the name of the female member of the Jedi High Council who is the same species as Yoda. Who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan? Who had the highest midi-chlorian count in “Star Wars”? Where is Jabba the Hutt’s Palace located? According to Yoda, there are always how many Sith Lords...no more, no less? Who built C-3PO? Where was Yoda’s home in his final years? Han Solo was frozen in what? Luke lost which of his hands in a fight with Darth Vader? Who killed Jabba? Answer: Princess Leia. “The Line King’s” Mufasa and which “Star Wars” character were voiced by the same actor (James Earl Jones)? What species is Chewbacca? Leia made who acting general? Where was Baby Yoda when Order 66 was initiated? What species is Jar Jar Binks? Who killed Mace Windu? What was Galen Erso’s nickname for his daughter?

If you would like to know the answers to the questions, then check out the video above.

And if you would like some more activities to do to celebrate “Star Wars” Day, then check out starwars.com