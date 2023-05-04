Iron Fish Distillery Hosting Kentucky Derby Party, Raising Money for Garden Theater in Frankfort

A Kentucky Derby party benefitting the community is galloping back to the Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville this weekend.

For six years, Iron Fish has closed off a portion of the road by the facility to host the horse race. And each year they pick a local community group or nonprofit to raise funds for during the event.

This year they chose the Garden Theater in Frankfort.

A silent auction will be held, and for the rest of time, an anonymous donor will match dollar for dollar everything that’s raised.

“Iron Fish really wants to make sure that we are bringing in new customers and tourism into the surrounding communities and bringing in areas to not only iron fish but other sporting businesses as well,” Clare Senshine, the event, sales and coordination manager for Iron Fish Distillery, said.

Everything starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.