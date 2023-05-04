High Score Hangout in Cadillac Bringing Back Retro Arcade Games and Creating Opportunities

The doors are open at High Score Hangout in Cadillac. They’re Ready for you to take on a game of Pac-Man or challenge your friend in Duck Hunt.

“It’s a retro-like arcade where we have a bunch of systems going all the way back to Nintendo Entertainment systems from the eighties said,” Christopher Thetford, Owner of MI Independent Living, High Score Hangout and House of Games. “We kind of decorated, 80′s style, so we have like couches and things from the eighties.”

The employees that keep the arcade running are from MI Independent Living.

“We just wanted to give them more opportunity. All of our consumers have different levels of functioning, and some have a harder time,” explained Thetford. “We set up something like this that was very simple and easy for them, even like low functioning consumers can help and give them something to do and feel prideful about.”

Ethan Rennaker couldn’t be more excited to be working at High Score Hangout.

“It’s my first time having a job like this, and I’ve had a dream job of working at an arcade for a while,” said Ethan Rennaker, an employee at High Score Hangout.

The best part, the employees can sometimes get in a round of their favorite game or two.

“Donkey Kong O.G. is better than the newer Donkey Kong that’s out now. The new Donkey Kong might have better graphics, but Donkey Kong O.G. is a lot harder to figure out explained,” Rennaker.

High Score Hangout is open every day. It’s only $10 for a day pass, and the cap is $30 per family.