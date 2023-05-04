Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Getting Students in Pellston to School On All Electric Buses

One of the biggest problems facing school systems within our community is the ability to safely transport students to and from school. To solve this issue in the Pellston School District, administrators took a long shot and applied for a government grant program for a new fleet of all-electric school buses.

To the delight of the Pellston community, they won and were award four new EV buses ready to transport students. But the infrastructure to charge the buses was going to be a costly expense, until Consumer’s Energy stepped in.

As apart of the community support programs, Consumer’s Energy installed four charging stations (one for each bus) on Pellston school grounds, giving the district reliable and sustainable transportation for decades to come.

