5th Annual ‘Grill on the Hill’ Brings Meat, Music & More to Gaylord

Get those taste buds ready because it’s grilling time.

Saturday, May 6 is the 5th Annual Grill on the Hill presented by Ebels General Store and Little Town Jerky. It’s all happening at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

You’ll get to try meat from Ebels General Store, Treetops-made sides, and even an adult beverage tasting tent featuring local Michigan breweries. You’re also a judge, as each taster receives one vote in the People’s Choice Award for the competitors.

Your ticket gets you 12 tasting tickets, access to local vendors and live music, and more.

Ebels joins us in the kitchen to give us a taste of what you can expect at Grill on the Hill.