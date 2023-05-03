Traverse City Uncorked Brings Special Events, Discounts & Prizes All Month

This week was the start of Traverse City Uncorked. It’s a month-long event where you can get a free mobile passport that opens up discounts, prizes, invitations to special events and a chance to win a wine-themed weekend in Traverse City.
The Traverse City region grows about 60% of Michigan’s wine grapes. Michigan’s 45th parallel is the same latitude as some of the top wine growing regions in Europe. Between that and a unique climate produced by the Great Lakes, our state is able to create a wide range of fruit-forward wines.
Let’s uncork the conversation and bring in Trevor Tkach from Traverse City Tourism to talk about what’s happening this month.