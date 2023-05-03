Traverse City Uncorked Brings Special Events, Discounts & Prizes All Month

This week was the start of Traverse City Uncorked. It’s a month-long event where you can get a free mobile passport that opens up discounts, prizes, invitations to special events and a chance to win a wine-themed weekend in Traverse City.

The Traverse City region grows about 60% of Michigan’s wine grapes. Michigan’s 45th parallel is the same latitude as some of the top wine growing regions in Europe. Between that and a unique climate produced by the Great Lakes, our state is able to create a wide range of fruit-forward wines.

Let’s uncork the conversation and bring in Trevor Tkach from Traverse City Tourism to talk about what’s happening this month.

You can sign up for the free mobile passport here.