Three Northern Michigan Fire Departments Combining Together Because of Staffing Shortages

Three Northern Michigan fire department are combining to pool their resources and make response time faster.

The Buckley, Mesick and Springville Township Fire Departments are combining as of May 15 to create the Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority.

The person in charge of the authority is the current fire chief in Buckley, Michael Guernesey.

He says the move has been about a year in the making, and it’s aim is to address staffing shortages. The joint effort will provide fire and emergency services to Antioch, Hanover and Springville Townships and the northwest corner of Wexford Township.

“The ultimate goal is to get more people in the station to respond to the calls so that when the pager goes off, when someone calls for us, we can send somebody instead of, well, we hope someone’s around to go,” Guernesey said.

The local fire departments will be dissolving to create a newly formed authority.

The first fire department to do so is Springfield Township. It was dissolved last night by the township board.