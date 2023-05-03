Oscoda Co. Woman Arrested for Pointing Rifle At Her Neighbors

Brenda Marie Kowalski

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a 54-year-old woman from Comins, in Oscoda County, was arrested after pointing a rifle at neighbors.

Troopers said that on April 27 at 8:23 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Alpena Post was called to a residence on Reber Road in Comins Township for a report of an altercation.

The trooper spoke with 54-year-old Brenda Marie Kowalski from Comins.

Kowalski told troopers she had a verbal altercation with several people next door and pointed a rifle toward them. The victims and witnesses at the scene confirmed Kowalski pointed the rifle and made threats during the altercation.

The trooper confiscated a .22 caliber bolt-action rifle and several rounds of ammunition, state police said.

Kowalski was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony firearms.