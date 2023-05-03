Northern Michigan Opioid Consortium Receives Hometown Health Hero Award

A Northern Michigan organization has been recognized for their tireless work.

The Northern Michigan Opioid Consortium received the Hometown Health Hero Award by the Michigan Public Health Week Partnership.

The award is given out every year to individuals or organizations that have made major contributions to improve their community’s health. The Opioid Consortium says they are proud to receive it and it’s further validation that what they’re doing is making a difference.

“We are beyond ecstatic for the recognition, although the recognition comes at the community level, when we’re able to stop overdoses. We won’t stop until this becomes something that we don’t have to talk about anymore,” Joyce Fetrow from Northern Michigan Opioid Consortium said.

