MI Healthy Mind: Breaking the Cycle of Generational Trauma

Passed down through families, generational trauma can persist for decades, passing from parent to child and even grandparent to grandchildren.

The cycle of trauma continues, never being adequately addressed, never being resolved, only perpetuated.

And that’s just the environmental part of the problem.

Advertisement

What about the genetic part of the equation? The inherited predisposition for mental illness and substance abuse.

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind looks at generational trauma. The causes, effects on families and how to find the strength and motivation to break the cycle.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m.