Mason County Central Schools Bond Proposal Fails for Second Year

Mason County Central Schools put out a bond proposal to the voters for a second straight year. Once again, they were voted down.

The margin of defeat was about half what it was in May 2022 so the district will try again, with a different plan and possibly a different strategy to get improvements they say are necessary to stay relevant.

Superintendent Jeff Mount says his district swung for the fences with their 2022 bond proposal. In all it would have been more than $30 million, asking to make major improvements to the infrastructure all across the district, a state-of-the-art auditorium and improvements to athletic facilities, including a brand new turf field.

Voters responded and they shut it down immediately so the district was forced to come back a second time with a smaller project and see if that would work. Again, they were shot down.

“You don’t want to be wrong when you do these things,” said Mount. “You don’t want to be wrong. We want to put our effort where we think we can win.”

Mount thought they had a winning proposal for his Spartan students last year. Voters disagreed, voting it down with a margin of about 240 votes.

“We heard from our community that the turf facility was a divisive issue and so we pulled that off from this one,” said Mount.

They came back with a smaller plan and a smaller price tag, from 1.9 mills down to 1.6. Voters still said no, not willing to brunt the cost of these projects in their community.

“The state of Michigan is one of 11 states in the country that does not provide funding for buildings,” said Mount, “That’s up to the locals. That’s the way it’s always been.”

Mount says despite the repeat rejection the improvements are still necessary. Not only from a safety standpoint, and greater opportunity for students, but a need to stay relevant as the Spartans watch nearby districts pass their own bond proposals.

What the next one will look like, what it will cost and when it will be, that’s the change in strategy they will need to figure out.

“If we are doing what we did back in the 1950s, using the same facilities that were designed and built in the 1950s, we are irrelevant,” said Mount. “So we need to keep up with the Joneses because our kids deserve that.”