Locals React to Traverse City Film Festival Ending

The city as well as people in the movie business are now looking to the future after the cancelation of the Traverse City Film Festival.

Monday’s announcement came as a surprise to many. It’s been a staple of summer for more than a decade.

City leaders say they were not expecting the announcement. They are concerned about its impact, but says the area is strong when it comes to tourism.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Angie Forton, the executive director of the State Theatre and the Bijou on the Bay, says she wasn’t surprised at all and is excited to usher in a new era.

”Of course we’re really sad to see such an institution that’s become really a part of summers and diversity leave. But it has been kind of sporadic over the last few years,” Amy Shamroe, Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem, said.

Shamroe says still after a lack of volunteers and organization last year, she knew something would have to change. She says she’s not worried about tourism but she is concerned for the downtown merchants.

“It’s a lot of visitors, people from out of town coming for it. So we’ll see if that balances out with people coming at different times throughout the summer instead, or if we see that missing gap of people who aren’t showing up,” she said.

Advertisement

For the State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay, which hosted the popular film festival, they are a bit more optimistic.

“We are excited to see where this takes us. We had a fantastic festival last year and it is time to reevaluate how we go into the future because the response has been wonderful,” Forton said.

Forton says they plan to see what they can do all year long to support local filmmakers and bring people to the area.

“We can do different types of events and make them something bigger, bolder, beautiful than what we were able to do in five days. We can do now 365 days,” Forton said.

Advertisement

Forton says in a post COVID world that “we have to figure out the best way to serve our community.”

They have the venue to do it, thanks to the grants tied to the film festival that payed for improvements to the State Theatre.

While the State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay regroup, the city says they will be looking towards other events in the future that might be able fill the void.

TCFF Filmmakers

And local film makers in the area are also applauding the film festival’s decision to cancel.

Advertisement

Independent film maker Rich Brauer of Brauer Productions Inc. has been making movies locally since 1977.

He says he wasn’t surprised of the film festivals decision to cancel, and is supportive of their decision saying it’s smart to go out on top.

He also says he’s grateful for the awareness the film festival brought to local film making in Traverse City and the state, and is confident it will continue to thrive.

“I had one 10 days ago. I screened the first time one of my latest movies were screened here on a Wednesday night, and they had a ton of people out here. It was amazing. So I just just did it ten days ago,” Brauer said.

Brauer has directed 10 films with his production company, and has worked on several more including two films for actor Jeff Daniels.

RELATED:

Traverse City Film Festival Cancelled