Charlevoix Man Arrested for 2020 Sexual Assault

Cedar Moon Watchmaker-Strzyzewski

A Charlevoix man was arrested and charged for a sexual assault that happened back in 2020.

Troopers at the Gaylord Post received a tip from Michigan Children’s Protective Services in February about the alleged assault.

They identified 25-year-old Cedar Moon Watchmaker-Strzyzewski as the suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday, May 2 and taken to the Charlevoix County Jail.

He’s charged with two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree and one count Retaliating Against Witness. His bond is set at $50,000 and he’ll be back in court on May 23.