ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City Awarded Gold Level Veteran Friendly Employer

One small step for man, one giant leap for ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City.

They were awarded by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency as a gold level veteran friendly employer. This means they’ve shown a substantial commitment to veteran recruitment, training and retention.

ATLAS says they try to make the transition from the service to their company as seamless as possible.

“Teamwork in the service is critical for success, and it’s critical to success in a in a in a corporation like Atlas. So coming to work with a sense of something that’s bigger than yourself, that you’re contributing something that’s great, really kind of changes your disposition to one of sharing and being a mentor as well as being a good learner,” Mike Carey, ATLAS co-found and strategic advisor, said.

There are currently only 22 other companies in Michigan designated as gold level veteran friendly employers.