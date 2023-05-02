MDARD Finds Case of Chronic Wasting Disease In Newaygo Co. Farm Deer

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says they have confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in a white-tailed deer from a farm in Newaygo County.

They say the infected deer was found during routine testing. CWD is a deadly neurological disease that affects cervid species like white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

MDARD says CWD can be transmitted animal-to-animal or through their environment. Infected animals can appear healthy for months or years before they start displaying symptoms. Since 2008, CWD has been found at 11 Michigan cervid farms in Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo County.

“Limiting the spread and impact of CWD on Michigan’s farmed cervid herds hinges on the ability to detect the disease early and respond promptly,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans, but the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say CWD-infected meat should not be eaten by humans or pets.